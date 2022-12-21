KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Shares Down 0.4%

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.64 and last traded at $29.74. Approximately 45,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 51,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period.

