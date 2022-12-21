Kujira (KUJI) Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00002453 BTC on popular exchanges. Kujira has a market capitalization of $40.53 million and approximately $168,066.27 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kujira has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Kujira Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 98,246,301 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.43403337 USD and is down -7.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $279,925.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

