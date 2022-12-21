Kutcho Copper (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 10,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 26,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Kutcho Copper Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project that consists of one mining lease and 65 mineral exploration claims covering an area of approximately 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

