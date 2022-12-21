Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) Price Tops $0.52

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a total market cap of $107.52 million and $1,817.47 worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy token can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00003119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Token Profile

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s launch date was August 25th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 tokens. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official website is kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official message board is blog.kyber.network.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal Legacy

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity.KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens.”

