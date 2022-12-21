Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.65. 4,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 9,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIFZF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

