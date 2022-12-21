LCM Capital Management Inc Sells 138 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LCM Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 0.8% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

