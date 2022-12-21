Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 2,743 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 45,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 42,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.98. 26,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,071,411. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.01 and a 200 day moving average of $134.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

