Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 725.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 59,410 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,687. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $165.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

