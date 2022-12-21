Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,409 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 351.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,315. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.23. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $119.93. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.75.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

