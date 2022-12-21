Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 69,110 Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Relx comprises about 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Relx by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,812,000 after buying an additional 91,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.72) to GBX 2,000 ($24.30) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.16) to GBX 2,770 ($33.65) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,805 ($34.07) to GBX 2,828 ($34.35) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.19) to GBX 2,785 ($33.83) in a report on Friday, September 16th.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

