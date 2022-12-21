Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 8,693 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,693 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 74.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $120.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,428. The company has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.20.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

