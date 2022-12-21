Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Receives $9.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:LICY opened at $4.92 on Friday. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 32.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,839,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

