Lido DAO One Day Volume Reaches $10.42 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $773.90 million and $10.42 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00005573 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,162,652 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

