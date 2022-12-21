Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LTH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Life Time Group to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,741,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,132,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,083,000 after purchasing an additional 444,291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 1,238.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 336,382 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,578,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Life Time Group Stock Performance
Life Time Group Company Profile
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
