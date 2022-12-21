Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LTH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Life Time Group to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,741,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,132,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,083,000 after purchasing an additional 444,291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 1,238.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 336,382 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,578,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Life Time Group Company Profile

NYSE LTH opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.22. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55.

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.