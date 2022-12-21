LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85. 621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 767,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $120,999.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,013,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,166,605.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $580,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,584,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,259,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $120,999.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,013,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,166,605.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 173,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,254 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,994,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,301,000 after purchasing an additional 832,246 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,529,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,073,000 after purchasing an additional 915,997 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,367,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 868,946 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 256,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.