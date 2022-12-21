Liquity USD Market Capitalization Tops $186.30 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $186.30 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00006105 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 181,595,638 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

