LogiTron Self Reported Market Cap Hits $601.92 Million (LTR)

LogiTron (LTR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, LogiTron has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LogiTron token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. LogiTron has a total market cap of $601.92 million and approximately $7.59 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

LogiTron Token Profile

LogiTron’s launch date was March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. LogiTron’s official website is logitron.io. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LogiTron

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.”

