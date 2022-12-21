London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.49 and last traded at $21.51. 302,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 332,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

