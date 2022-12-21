Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.46. 11,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,186. The stock has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $260.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.85.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

