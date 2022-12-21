Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.8% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after acquiring an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after acquiring an additional 713,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $200.86 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $260.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.85. The firm has a market cap of $124.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

