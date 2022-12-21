Lumi Credits Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1,626.88 Billion (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $334.75 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $888.28 or 0.05288723 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00496532 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,941.27 or 0.29419782 BTC.

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

