LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LYB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

LYB opened at $80.75 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.89.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,435,108,000 after purchasing an additional 271,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,095,052,000 after buying an additional 198,318 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,816,000 after buying an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,392,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,629,000 after buying an additional 360,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

