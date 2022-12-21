Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.96

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.96 and traded as high as C$10.46. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$10.15, with a volume of 52,523 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

The stock has a market cap of C$906.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.96.

Major Drilling Group International ( TSE:MDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$201.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.9200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

