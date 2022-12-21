Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.96

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.96 and traded as high as C$10.46. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$10.15, with a volume of 52,523 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.
Major Drilling Group International Trading Up 3.0 %
The stock has a market cap of C$906.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.96.
Major Drilling Group International Company Profile
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.
