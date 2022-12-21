Maker (MKR) Market Capitalization Hits $536.90 Million

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Maker has a total market cap of $536.90 million and $13.23 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maker has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for $549.18 or 0.03266314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $870.04 or 0.05184480 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00498804 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,959.71 or 0.29554389 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

