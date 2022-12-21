Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stake Reduced by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 0.7% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.0 %

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.09. The stock had a trading volume of 38,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,201. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $61.60 and a 52 week high of $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

