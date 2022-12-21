Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 57 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,580,667,000 after purchasing an additional 354,211 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,560,000 after acquiring an additional 181,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,208,216,000 after acquiring an additional 32,043 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,041,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,206,529,000 after acquiring an additional 108,347 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,094,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $9.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $538.09. 16,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,478. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $211.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

