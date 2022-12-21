Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $708,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 102.8% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 70,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

IMCG stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.36. 975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,892. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.65. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $73.91.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.