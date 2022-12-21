Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 6,050 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $83,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

HBI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,914,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

