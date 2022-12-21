Marino Stram & Associates LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.36. The company had a trading volume of 106,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,035,459. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.80. The stock has a market cap of $167.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

