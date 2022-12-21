Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives $398.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $398.30.
MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.3 %
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.