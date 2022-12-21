McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in McDonald’s by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 264,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $65,480,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 181,091 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $44,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 440.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 208,868 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $51,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $267.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.02. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

