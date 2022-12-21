McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. Amphenol accounts for about 0.7% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 113.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 16.5% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amphenol Price Performance

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.90.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

