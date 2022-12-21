McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,171 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.44.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $127.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

