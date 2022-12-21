Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 1.1 %

MDT traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,762. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.