Meter Governance 24-Hour Volume Hits $540,315.99 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00011415 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $32.28 million and approximately $540,315.99 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005938 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000986 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,777,407 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 16,745,977.26 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.00209268 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $806,831.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.