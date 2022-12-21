MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.40

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and traded as high as $4.56. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 170,438 shares changing hands.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0322 per share. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Multimarket Income Trust

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 66.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 357,067 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 142,266 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 30.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 446,932 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 103,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 239,834 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 68,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

