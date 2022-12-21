MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.40

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and traded as high as $4.56. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 170,438 shares changing hands.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0322 per share. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%.
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
