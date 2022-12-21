Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.72–$0.52 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $(0.72)-(0.52) EPS.

MU traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $51.19. 18,082,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,338,492. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.11. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

