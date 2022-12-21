Mirror Protocol (MIR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.02 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0993 or 0.00000590 BTC on exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and $7.02 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $870.04 or 0.05184480 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00498804 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,959.71 or 0.29554389 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

