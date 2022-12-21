Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.21

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and traded as low as $12.74. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 157,399 shares changing hands.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 18 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.