Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 18,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,438. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.