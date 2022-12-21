Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,989,313,000 after buying an additional 706,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,812,000 after acquiring an additional 93,773 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale cut their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.19. 17,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,071,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

