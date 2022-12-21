Montecito Bank & Trust Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,516.3% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 157,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 155,007 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 222.7% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 15,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 23,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 46,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.80. The company had a trading volume of 65,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,020. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.35. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.