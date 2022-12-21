Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,580,667,000 after acquiring an additional 354,211 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,560,000 after purchasing an additional 181,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,208,216,000 after buying an additional 32,043 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,041,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,206,529,000 after acquiring an additional 108,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,094,244,000 after buying an additional 1,262,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.6 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $531.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,478. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $528.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.