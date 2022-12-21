Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,273 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 33,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.5% in the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,274 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.87. 4,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,286. The firm has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.02. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.85.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

