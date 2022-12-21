Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 2.5% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

IWD traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $150.73. 39,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,389. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

