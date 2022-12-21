Moonbeam Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $163.15 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00002003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00069803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00052937 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001015 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007815 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022107 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 483,363,718 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

