MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,747 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.91. 9,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,853. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.82 and its 200-day moving average is $186.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $229.60.

