MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.8% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.10. The stock had a trading volume of 45,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,331. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.40. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

