Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 1,465 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,085,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.23 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTR. TD Securities decreased their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.